Investing in Northampton car parks

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 7th January 2023 10:24

Visitors to Northampton town centre are set to benefit from investment in car parking facilities, making visitors’ experience easier and more seamless.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is investing in Northampton Town’s car parks to improve access and usage for customers. Work has started to install new ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) parking equipment in the following public car parks in Northampton:

Grosvenor multi storey

St Johns multi storey

St Michaels multi storey

Commercial Street

The Ridings

Upper Mounts

Mayorhold multi-storey car park is ageing and in poor condition; these issues are currently being managed but eventually the car park will need major work or replacement.

A decision on whether to install the new equipment in Mayorhold will be taken after members of the council have reviewed options for its future.

The new ANPR technology will simplify the payment and access process for visitors. As you drive in, the cameras will scan your number plate.

You can then pay via the machines or at the barrier upon exit, streamlining the process for visitors. Payment options will include card, cash, chip and pin and contactless payment.

In the coming weeks the council will be launching a parking app for people using these car parks. The app will enable users to pre-register their details and a payment method so they can just come and go as they need without having to visit a pay station.

Blue badge holders will just need to scan the barcode on their badge at the exit barrier, the validity of the badge will automatically be checked, and the barrier will raise. This removes the need for drivers to call and verify the badge manually, ensuring a more seamless process for users.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “We are pleased to be installing new modern technology in Northampton’s car parks. This will enable users to pay much more easily and bring our car parks up to date.

"Our colleagues will be on hand on for the first few days of the ANPR cameras coming into use to provide support for customers. This will also be supported with signage throughout the car parks."

The technology is only being installed in council owned car parks in Northampton at this time. It is possible that the technology will be introduced at Brixworth and Daventry Country Parks in the future.

As part of its focus on improving car parking facilities across West Northamptonshire, the Council is currently redeveloping and enlarging the Sponne Arcade car park in Towcester.

To find out more about parking facilities across West Northamptonshire visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/car-parks-west-northamptonshire.

