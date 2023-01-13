  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester New Year Farmers Market 2023

Author: Nick Holder Published: 9th January 2023 08:51
The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th January 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th January 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.
 
The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th January 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

Our first market of the New Year will include a few additional stalls in an attempt to expand the market further, giving visitors a greater variety of produce and other items of interest. These local businesses can only survive with the support of customers, especially during these difficult times.

The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of available products. And the very popular Cheese on Towcest' will be returning with their new trailer too.
 
For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. Look for us on Whatsapp too.
 
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies