Towcester New Year Farmers Market 2023

Author: Nick Holder Published: 9th January 2023 08:51

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th January 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th January 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.





Our first market of the New Year will include a few additional stalls in an attempt to expand the market further, giving visitors a greater variety of produce and other items of interest. These local businesses can only survive with the support of customers, especially during these difficult times.





The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of available products. And the very popular Cheese on Towcest' will be returning with their new trailer too.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. Look for us on Whatsapp too.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647

