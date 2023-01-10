Whittlebury Park’s Naveen Leer to join IACC board

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 10th January 2023 10:37

Naveen Leer, Naveen Leer, Whittlebury Park ’s Commercial Manager Business to Business and Head of Business Performance Reporting, has joined IACC as a new board associate for 2023/24.

Naveen, who has worked in conference and events at Whittlebury Park for five years, will focus on identifying and advising the IACC board on emerging trends, particularly around the millennial market, and contribute to the annual conference planning group.

Naveen Leer commented: “IACC is a prestigious organisation dedicated to representing the best meeting venues globally, and I’m delighted to be joining the board as an associate. This will be an exciting new challenge for me, which will further my knowledge of the meetings and events industry, expand my network, and allow me to learn from some of the most talented and passionate people in our industry.”

Mark Cooper, CEO of IACC commented: "This is an important role for both the organisation and the leadership development of the board associate. IACC is a European community of industry trendsetters and bringing the views of the incoming generation into IACC initiatives is incredibly important and we are delighted to welcome Naveen to the board.”

Naveen’s term as board associate will end on 30 November 2024. Naveen will work with the outgoing board associate for the first year, and the incoming board associate the second year and will bring important next generation perspectives to the board and volunteer groups within the association.

IACC certified venue Whittlebury Park has over 50 flexible and purpose-built conference and meetings spaces, which can cater for everything from a small team meeting to a national exhibition. The resort can host over 1,500 delegates at one time across its numerous meeting spaces, and over 5,000 delegates across the event spaces.

The resort includes a 3 AA Rosette fine dining restaurant, 36-hole championship golf course, luxury spa and leisure club.

IACC’s mission is to bring together the brightest industry minds to promote the best meeting venues, which deliver exceptional meeting experiences.

