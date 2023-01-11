  • Bookmark this page

What's on at the Mill - January 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 11th January 2023 09:23
HitMix Bingo - bingo with a VIBE - is coming back to the Mill for the second time due to popular demand!)HitMix Bingo - bingo with a VIBE - is coming back to the Mill for the second time due to popular demand!)

Welcome to 2023! Come and enjoy the New Year with Towcester Mill Brewery, whether you're planning to meet up with friends or family, to have a few drinks and to banish the January blues! 

Have a look to see what's lined up this month - or check out the Mill's Events page for more details and to see what else is coming up:

  • Tuesday 10 January 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 12 January 2023 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Thursday 19 January 2023 - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 20 January 2023 - CRAIG LIVE
  • Thursday 26 January 2023 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Rob Rouse & Danny Posthill

PLUS there is street food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, every other Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on www.towcestermillbrewery.co.ukfor more details.

Cheers to the New Year!
