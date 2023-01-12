Multi-million-pound Market Square revamp works to begin next month

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 12th January 2023 09:02

The vision to enhance Northampton’s Market Square will start to become reality after planners approved the temporary relocation to the accessible Commercial St Car Park.

The plans by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to redevelop the historic Market Square include:

18 high-quality and bespoke fixed stalls which are larger and more structured to better serve traders, along with space for temporary stalls

Permanent tiered seating

Tree planting

Relaying of cobbles

New paving

New lighting

An interactive water feature.

As part of the redevelopment work WNC looked at a range of alternative locations for the Market to continue trading while essential works take place. Commercial St car park provided the only viable and accessible option in Northampton town centre.

At the Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday 10 January councillors approved the temporary relocation of the market, with works due to start at Commercial St on Wednesday, 11 January,

This comes after the decision was deferred at December’s committee meeting.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "This work will create a revitalised square for all to enjoy and is the start of a major transformation of Northampton town centre. "Market Square has been Northampton’s centre for trade and a place for the community to gather for hundreds of years, and we want to make sure that remains the case for the future. "The current market does not meet the needs of our communities, and it is vital that this area is vastly improved to offer an attractive and accessible space for visitors to the town, while putting in measures to address some of the current concerns, such as anti-social behaviour. "We are working closely with Northamptonshire Police to consider ways to implement this, such as increased lighting, improved access and wayfinding. "We continue to work closely with market traders to ensure that they are kept well informed on the progress of these works, and they will not be charged stalls rental while the market is temporarily relocated. "The redevelopment will ensure future generations continue to see Market Square as the beating heart of the town. "The temporary location at Commercial St can be easily accessed by foot and public transport, ensuring visitors can buy products at competitive prices and support local trade. "We will continue to work with traders to promote the Market’s provisional site through the redevelopment works."

It is anticipated that works will start on the redevelopment of Market Square early in 2023.

