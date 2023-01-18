Towcester Mill Golf Society

Are you interested in playing golf? If so then why not join the Towcester Mill Golf Society this year!



The Golf Society has been linked to Towcester Mill Brewery for many years now and finished last year with its final competition on 22 October at Ullesthorpe Court. Now, with a new year upon us, its AGM will be held on Friday 27 January 2023 from 7pm at the Mill, so come along and join them if you are interested - they are a very friendly and sociable society with varying handicaps so everyone with a passion for golf is welcome!



Fixtures for 2023 are as follows:

Kilworth Springs - 25 March

Brampton Heath - 29 April

Kirtlington - 27 May

Ullesthorpe - 10 June

Pavenham Park - 24 June

Aylesbury Vale - 22 July

Chiltern Forest - 19 August

Draycote Manor - 16 September

Overstone Park - 14 October

If you're interested please contact James on 07778500872.

