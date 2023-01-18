NN12

Local News Walk your dog month Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th January 2023 09:23 Did you know that January is #WalkYourDogMonth? Towcester Mill Brewery prides itself on being a dog friendly pub and, being situated right in the heart of town and yet still adjacent to beautiful open space, is the ideal spot to walk to when you're out and about getting some fresh air.



"As we're lucky enough to be situated right next to Towcester's Watermeadows," said director, John Evans, "we're the ideal place to stop off for a drink and a snack with your four legged friend, whether it's in the afternoon or evening. Dogs are welcome inside our Tap Room on the ground floor and in the Turbine Room on the first floor as well as outside in the garden as long as they are on a lead. We've even got some dog biscuits for those who are well behaved!"



If you're out and about passing by with your dog then why not pop in and grab yourself a drink? As well as drinks from the bar, the Mill can offer you hot drinks too if you need something to warm you up a bit, especially when it's so cold at this time of year.