  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Wow, what a truly amazing service you provide!!! Thanks so much!"
- Barbara
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Walk your dog month

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th January 2023 09:23

Did you know that January is #WalkYourDogMonth? Towcester Mill Brewery prides itself on being a dog friendly pub and, being situated right in the heart of town and yet still adjacent to beautiful open space, is the ideal spot to walk to when you're out and about getting some fresh air.

Did you know that January is #WalkYourDogMonth? Towcester Mill Brewery prides itself on being a dog friendly pub and, being situated right in the heart of town and yet still adjacent to beautiful open space, is the ideal spot to walk to when you're out and about getting some fresh air.

"As we're lucky enough to be situated right next to Towcester's Watermeadows," said director, John Evans, "we're the ideal place to stop off for a drink and a snack with your four legged friend, whether it's in the afternoon or evening. Dogs are welcome inside our Tap Room on the ground floor and in the Turbine Room on the first floor as well as outside in the garden as long as they are on a lead. We've even got some dog biscuits for those who are well behaved!"

If you're out and about passing by with your dog then why not pop in and grab yourself a drink? As well as drinks from the bar, the Mill can offer you hot drinks too if you need something to warm you up a bit, especially when it's so cold at this time of year.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies