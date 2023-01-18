  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Local MP visits Oysta Technology

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 18th January 2023 09:31

Andrea Leadsom meets PearlAndrea Leadsom meets Pearl

Writing to AboutMyArea/NN12  the Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE South Northants MP wrote: "On Friday, I had an interesting visit to Oysta Technology (producers of Pearl Care devices) situated in the popular Pury Hill Business Park. I was given an impressive presentation by the founder Mario Zuccaro, CEO Emma Marlow, clinical lead, Deb Knowles and other members of the Oysta team.

 

"Founded in 2008, Oysta is a care tech provider with an ambition to change the way vulnerable people are cared for. They specialise in digital care solutions that help people live safer independent lives.

 

"Oysta technology has already been adopted by a number of local authorities and their results have shown they save numerous bed spaces in hospitals – getting dementia sufferers home quickly if they have wandered off, getting speedy help to vulnerable people who have fallen over, thereby avoiding hospitalisation, and providing call outs that mean less use of blue light services.

 

"I enjoyed meeting “Pearl” and having my photograph taken with her!"

