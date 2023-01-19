Earning £400 or less a week? You may be eligible for £250 towards winter essentials

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 19th January 2023 12:34

Struggling households in West Northamptonshire who work but are on a low wage can apply for the Government's Household Support Fund and potentially receive £250 in cash.

West Northamptonshire Council is urging residents on a wage of £400 or less to visit the Household Support Fund page on their website or to call on 0300 126 7000 to check if they are eligible for the payment, which is paid into a bank account in two instalments.

This scheme aims to support those who have not received any of the £650 Cost of Living Payment (paid in 2 lump sums of £326 and £324) and the previous phase of the Household Support Fund.

You will need to be earning less than £400 a week (after tax, including any government benefits) and must provide:

Two of your most recently monthly payslips or four of your most recent weekly wage slips (depending how you’re paid and how long you have been working for your current employer)

Identification such as a recent bank statement, your driving licence or a recent utility bill.

The first award of £125 will be credited to the applicant’s bank account at the point of approval of the application. The second payment will be credited to the same bank account 60 days later (without the need for a further application).

To qualify you must be employed, have a valid bank account, live in the region, not been in receipt of the recent £650 government Cost-of-Living payments (£326 and £324) and be over 18.

To apply visit the Household Support Fund page on the Council website or call 0300 126 7000

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said:

“Working households who receive a low wage are expected to receive the help which has now been extended to those earning £400 or less a week. Late last year the scheme was on offer to those working and earning £300 or less a week but the council revised the criteria, recognising the continuing rise in inflation, and extended the offer to more households.

“The rising cost of living is causing uncertainty, worry and concern for many of us right now, but we want you to know – you are not alone and there is lots happening both in the local community and nationally that can offer support.

“West Northamptonshire Council’s Anti-Poverty Strategy sets out how we will work with partners to support people struggling financially, what we will do to stop people falling into poverty and how we will work to get the best deal for the people of West Northants. This work is underway, and we are committed to its delivery.”

The full range of Cost-of-Living assistance can be found on West Northamptonshire Council's Online Cost of Living Support Hub which is full of information and advice about the rising cost of living to help all residents find support and help available to them.

The webpage is designed to be easy to navigate and contains lots of information on accessing grants, money and debt advice, government funding, wellbeing tips and links to local community organisations. The drop-down options are tailored to specific users and aim to make the information quick to find and easily accessible, without the need to scroll for a long period of time.

For those who can't access the Internet, residents can also call WNC’s customer services team and speak to somebody directly about the support available between the hours of 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Please call us on 0300 126 7000

WNC has also worked with the public, private, health and voluntary sectors so that anyone who is feeling cold knows where they can go to stay warm and enjoy a little company this winter. Everyone is invited to the network of Warm Spaces, non-judgemental, safe and welcoming places where people in West Northants can come together to stay warm, and perhaps enjoy a hot meal or a cup of tea and a biscuit. The Warm Spaces Directory can be found here.

