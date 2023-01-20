Council disappointed by Government’s Levelling Up Fund announcement

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 20th January 2023 08:10

On Wednesday 18 January 2023, The Government announced details of the projects across the country which will receive funding from the second round of the £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is disappointed that its bids for £20 million towards new transformative leisure, health and community facilities in Weston Favell and a further £13 million towards projects in Delpare Abbey, Moulton College and Maggies at Northampton General Hospital were unsuccessful.

In July 2022, WNC submitted a bid for a leisure centre, cinema, library, and a new home for health and social services in Weston Favell, as well as a combined bid towards the restoration of 19th century stables at Delapré Abbey to create a wellbeing hub that increases access, awareness, education and control over decisions about health.

A further bid was made to establish a cancer care centre at Northampton General Hospital, match funded with £3 million from the charity Maggie’s, to provide third sector support to the Integrated Care System and deliver a programme to patients and their families.

The council also submitted a bid to build a new animal welfare unit at Moulton College to allow new courses and greater capacity.

Following the Government announcement that those bids have been unsuccessful, WNC will consider how this decision affects the proposals and will review future funding streams to support the delivery of this project.

Cllr Daniel Lister WNC’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth said: “Providing vital health and leisure services for our communities is one of our core priorities as a Council. It is therefore disappointing that these projects have not been selected to receive funding from the second round of the Government’s Levelling Up Funds.

"The current facilities and services on offer are out of date and do not meet the needs of residents. Therefore, we will consider how these proposals affect the future of these projects and will consider future funding streams to deliver regenerated and new services for our communities.”

The redevelopment of community facilities and leisure services in Weston Favell forms part of WNC’s wider regeneration activity which includes vital new homes, office space, revitalised public realm and the transformation of the Market Square. WNC remains committed to ensuring the facilities across West Northamptonshire meet the needs of residents and will seek future funding opportunities to secure vital money towards delivering these projects.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.