  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

South Northants MP welcomes team's award at Cross-Party Awards

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 23rd January 2023 07:31

Paul Holmes MP, Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party, presenting Luke Graystone with the Conservative Staffer of the Year AwardPaul Holmes MP, Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party, presenting Luke Graystone with the Conservative Staffer of the Year Award

Dame Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire, has welcomed a member of her team receiving the Conservative Staffer of the Year Award at a recent event in the House of Commons.
 
Hosted by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle in his official Parliamentary residence, the awards were organised by the Cross-Party Staffers Network, an organisation which aims to provide support for Westminster and constituency-based staff of MPs of all parties. Categories included winners for each major political party, as well as several awards such as for casework and specific campaigning work done by MPs’ staff.
 
Conservative Staffer of the Year was awarded to Luke Graystone, a Northampton School for Boys alumnus who serves as Chief of Staff for Dame Andrea and has worked with her for over eleven years.
 
Commenting on the award, Andrea Leadsom MP said: “I was thrilled to join Luke at the awards evening, which was a great opportunity to meet other nominees and their MPs across the political spectrum, and to join with them in thanking our teams for the hard work they do in supporting us every day. I am very proud of Luke’s award, which reflects his own dedication as Chief of Staff as well as the efforts of my whole team both in Westminster and South Northamptonshire.”
 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies