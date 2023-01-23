South Northants MP welcomes team's award at Cross-Party Awards

Published: 23rd January 2023

Paul Holmes MP, Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party, presenting Luke Graystone with the Conservative Staffer of the Year Award

Dame Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire, has welcomed a member of her team receiving the Conservative Staffer of the Year Award at a recent event in the House of Commons.



Hosted by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle in his official Parliamentary residence, the awards were organised by the Cross-Party Staffers Network, an organisation which aims to provide support for Westminster and constituency-based staff of MPs of all parties. Categories included winners for each major political party, as well as several awards such as for casework and specific campaigning work done by MPs’ staff.



Conservative Staffer of the Year was awarded to Luke Graystone, a Northampton School for Boys alumnus who serves as Chief of Staff for Dame Andrea and has worked with her for over eleven years.



Commenting on the award, Andrea Leadsom MP said: “I was thrilled to join Luke at the awards evening, which was a great opportunity to meet other nominees and their MPs across the political spectrum, and to join with them in thanking our teams for the hard work they do in supporting us every day. I am very proud of Luke’s award, which reflects his own dedication as Chief of Staff as well as the efforts of my whole team both in Westminster and South Northamptonshire.”





