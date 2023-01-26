Landowners reminded of funding scheme to support fly-tipping removal

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 26th January 2023 09:39

Landowners across West Northamptonshire can apply for funding to clear and prevent fly-tipping on their land under a scheme delivered by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.



When fly-tipping takes place on public land, the taxpayer pays for the removal and disposal of the waste. However, if a fly-tip occurs on private land, the landowner pays for the clean up and removal.



The scheme was initially launched as a pilot last year by Stephen Mold, the Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire (PFCC), and was extended in October 2022 for a further 12 months.

Private landowners are able to apply for a grant of up to £1,500 towards the cost of having the fly-tipped waste cleared away and to support them in establishing prevention measures which will make the land less vulnerable to fly-tippers in the future. Funding is only available for private landowners.



Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for regulatory services, community safety and engagement, said: “West Northamptonshire is a beautiful district and it is very disappointing that some individuals decide to fly-tip their waste rather than dispose of it in a responsible and legal manner, quite rightly these individuals risk heavy fines and possible imprisonment when caught and prosecuted.

“I would encourage farmers and landowners on the frontline of this important issue to find out more about the scheme and how it can support them.”

West Northamptonshire Council is committed to tackling fly-tipping and deterring people from blighting communities. The Council's Cleaner Communities campaign aims to provide guidance on how people can ensure they only use licensed waste removal companies, highlight when people have been prosecuted for fly-tipping, and gather intelligence on dumped waste to lead to a prosecution.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold said: “Fly-tipping is a crime and is a blight on our streets. The anti-social behaviour of a minority can ruin our communities for everyone else.

“Private landowners can face significant costs to clear their land of illegally dumped waste, but they can apply for a grant to help offset some of the expense in removal of the waste, or to help cover the cost of setting up deterrents.”

Apply for a grant to remove fly-tipping on private land

Find out how you can support West Northamptonshire's campaign to create Cleaner Communities

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.