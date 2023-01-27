NN12

News

Local News Final call to come forward for people in Northamptonshire for COVID-19 booster Author: NHS Trust Published: 27th January 2023 08:31 Eligible people in Northamptonshire yet to come forward for their COVID-19 booster are being urged to do so before the end of the campaign. The government has accepted the JCVI advice, which recommends that the booster offer for all 16 to 49-year-olds who are not considered at risk should end at the same time as the current autumn's campaign. This means that Sunday 12 February will be the last chance for anyone who has been invited for a COVID-19 booster to take up their offer, until future campaigns are agreed by the JCVI and government. The evergreen offer of first and second doses will still be available after 12 February for those eligible and they are encouraged to come forward to get the protection they need. It comes as the JCVI is recommending moving to a more targeted offer to those considered to be at risk of serious illness. While more than 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in Northamptonshire, including over 240,000 seasonal boosters, there are still a number of eligible people who are yet to take up their winter vaccinations and are therefore at increased risk of serious illness. Chris Pallot, Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: "I would urge everyone who is eligible and not benefited from the seasonal COVID booster to come forward and get protected ahead of the 12 February deadline. We have plenty of bookable appointments, as well as walk-in clinics offering COVID-19 jabs across the county. "COVID-19 remains very dangerous and even life threatening for some, especially older people and younger people with long term health conditions. "The good news is that the vaccination reduces the chance of people suffering from the serious effects from COVID-19. The seasonal booster protects against Omicron variants as well as the earlier COVID variants. So, by getting boosted people can recharge the protection offered by earlier COVID-19 vaccinations. The vaccine is still the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones." People can book their latest COVID-19 vaccination, including a first, second or booster dose, through the national booking system or by calling 119. You can also get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a drop-in site without an appointment. Visit the www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine for more information. The NHS will continue to operate a smaller scale vaccine offer from mid-February onwards so please do visit www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine for more information and for booking links. The NHS is also prepared to move quickly to roll out a potential spring campaign, as well as another autumn campaign later this year, and will set out operational plans once further guidance is received.