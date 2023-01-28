  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

"Attendees at previous events have commented that they learn of my functions through About My Area"
- Chris Lofts, Former Mayor of Towcester
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Lord-Lieutenant presents award to a jewel of West Northants enterprise

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 28th January 2023 08:17

Caption: Diamond Hard Surfaces at Caswell Park near Towcester receive their 2022 Queen’s Award from the Monarch’s representative in Northamptonshire, the Lord Lieutenant James Saunders Watson.Diamond Hard Surfaces at Caswell Park near Towcester receive their 2022 Queen’s Award from the Monarch’s representative in Northamptonshire, the Lord Lieutenant James Saunders Watson.

In April 2022 Diamond Hard Surfaces Ltd at Caswell Park near Towcester won the International Trade category in the prestigious Queen’s Awards.

On Wednesday, 18 January 2023, the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, presented the award to the firm.

He said: “The late Queen reigned through a period which saw giant leaps in technology, so it is fitting that in her last year she recognised a small local company making international waves with its cutting-edge technology."

Cllr Daniel Lister, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth said: “Not only does West Northamptonshire’s strategic location attract investors, but the area also attracts and nurtures talented people.

"Diamond Hard Surfaces is a fine example of the many companies who have found the area a good place to start and grow and I thank them for drawing attention to one of the area’s prime strengths - its innovative people."

Employing six people, Diamond Hard Surfaces Ltd was established in 2004 and produces high performance, high endurance diamond-based engineering materials and coatings for advanced engineering markets such as aerospace and electronics.

Chris H Walker, Director and CEO of the company who has led the business from start up to production said “We are thrilled to receive this incredible accolade and we want to inspire as many local businesses as possible to enter these awards.

"West Northamptonshire has thousands of fantastic businesses that are all worthy of this prestigious award; we are so proud to have won and we look forward to growing our business even more.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies