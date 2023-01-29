  • Bookmark this page

Council announces free parking trial to support Northampton's Market

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 29th January 2023 08:44

Throughout February 2023, visitors to Northampton’s Market at its temporary home of Commercial St Car Park, will be eligible for one hour’s free parking.

Throughout February 2023, visitors to Northampton’s Market at its temporary home of Commercial St Car Park, will be eligible for one hour’s free parking.

From Tuesday, 31 January stall holders at Northampton’s Market will be trading at Commercial St Car Park, while the historic Market Square is redeveloped to make way for new stalls, new paving and an interactive water feature to name a few of the improvements.

Visitors who spend £5 or more at one market stall throughout February 2023 will be eligible for one hour’s free car parking at Commercial St Car Park. All they will need to do is redeem a QR code from the stall holder, and scan this on the barrier upon exiting the car park.

If visitors choose to stay longer, the discount for one hour’s car parking will be taken off the total amount.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “While we carry out vital improvements to the historic Market Square, we welcome traders to Commercial St Car Park.

“As a prominent and accessible location in the town, this provides a really good opportunity for visitors to support traders. We will be encouraging this by offering one hour’s free parking for anyone who spends £5 at one stall or more throughout February.

“We are hoping this will prove successful in supporting our market traders and will measure this to see how it influences shopper behaviour, as well as continuing to consider other ideas to attract customers.”

People will be able to take a photograph of the QR code on their phone, this is then scanned at the pay station or exit and the one hour (£1) will be deducted from their stay. If they do not have a phone they will be given a paper QR Code (2D barcode) to scan instead.

To find out more about Northampton’s market visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/business-and-licensing/markets

