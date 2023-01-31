Whittlebury Park unveils exclusive new Valentine’s Day spa package

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 31st January 2023 08:35

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort is launching a new spa package for Valentine’ Day. The four-star countryside hotel, in tranquil Northamptonshire, will be offering its Romantic Retreat exclusively between February 14 and 18 2023.

Perfect for spending quality time together, the package includes a 40-minute ESPA Peace and Glow treatment designed to gently calm the mind and rejuvenate the skin. In addition, there is a delicious two-course buffet lunch, full use of the Heat and Ice Experiences, a three-course dinner, an overnight stay in a classic room, and scrumptious full English breakfast the following morning. Guests can also make the most of the hotel’s first-class Leisure Club with its 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, salt sauna, steam room, gym, and jacuzzi. Prices start from £139 per person.

Back by popular demand, the Valentine’s Twilight Spa is returning for 2023. For couples who are short on time this Valentine’s Day, it is the ideal relaxing romantic treat. Running from 4pm until 9.30pm, and priced at £69 per person, this enchanting evening includes full use of the spa, Heat and Ice Experiences and Leisure Club, delectable two-course Valentine's buffet, a demonstration by Whittlebury Park’s head pastry chef, and a moreish white chocolate truffle heart to take away.

For some well-deserved indulgence with the ones you love, the hotel is also offering a Chocolate Lovers Afternoon Tea throughout February for just £29.95 per person. This includes mouth-watering delicacies such as Scottish smoked salmon finger sandwiches, Spanish chorizo and bell pepper sausage rolls, and garden pea and asparagus quiche with a mint crumb. There will also be home-baked chocolate chip scones with raspberry preserve and clotted cream, and irresistible sweet treats including dark chocolate and salted caramel brownie, orange chocolate madeleine, and milk chocolate and tonka bean mousse.

Nestled in hundreds of acres of picturesque ancient parkland, Whittlebury Park is an award-winning 254-bedrooom resort home to a luxurious spa, 3 AA Rosette restaurant, and 36-hole Championship golf course with Toptracer instillation. It’s central location, which is just a 10-minute drive from the M1, only one hour away from London and on the doorstep of Stowe, Oxford and Stratford-upon-Avon, makes it ideally situated for a convenient and romantic escape.

For more details, or to book, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/spa/valentines

