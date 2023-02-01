Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's on at the Mill - February 2023
Local Towcester-based folk duo, Jenkinson's Folly, together with their co-hosts, host a monthly folk session at the Mill on the second Sunday of every month
The days are getting longer - although perhaps not any warmer - but there's still lots to look forward to this month at Towcester Mill Brewery!
Have a look to see what's lined up this February 2023 - or check out the Mill's Events page for more details and to see what else is coming up.
- Thursday 2 February 2023 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Tuesday 7 February 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Thursday 9 February 2023 - BEER & CHEESE NIGHT
- Sunday 12 February 2023 - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 16 February 2023 - HITMIX BINGO
- Friday 17 February 2023 - CRAIG LIVE
- Thursday 23 February 2023 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Steve Royle & Steve Hall (last few tickets left!)
