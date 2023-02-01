  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
What's on at the Mill - February 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 1st February 2023 09:46
Local Towcester-based folk duo, Jenkinson's Folly, together with their co-hosts, host a monthly folk session at the Mill on the second Sunday of every monthLocal Towcester-based folk duo, Jenkinson's Folly, together with their co-hosts, host a monthly folk session at the Mill on the second Sunday of every month

The days are getting longer - although perhaps not any warmer - but there's still lots to look forward to this month at Towcester Mill Brewery!

Have a look to see what's lined up this February 2023 - or check out the Mill's Events page for more details and to see what else is coming up.
 
  • Thursday 2 February 2023 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Tuesday 7 February 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 9 February 2023 - BEER & CHEESE NIGHT
  • Sunday 12 February 2023 - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 16 February 2023 - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 17 February 2023 - CRAIG LIVE
  • Thursday 23 February 2023 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Steve Royle & Steve Hall (last few tickets left!)
PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, every other Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page or social media channels... Cheers!
