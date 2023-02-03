Six Nations at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd February 2023 08:08

If you're a rugby fan and feel like watching some of the Six Nations games then why not come and watch them at Towcester Mill Brewery?





Running from 4 February 2023 -18 March 2023, all the games will be shown on the two TVs in the Steam Room on the first floor.



"Don't forget we have eight cask ales on tap, including our rugby favourite, amber session ale, Crooked Hooker," said director, John Evans. "We will also be offering everyone the chance to purchase a specially themed Six Nations cheesebox which will include six different cheeses from Cheese On Towcest' which represent each of the six different nations. Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis so do make sure you come in plenty of time!"



During these dates, there will also be 10% off our Mixed Six cases, reducing them from £33 to £29.70. The Mill's Mixed Six cases include 2 bottles of each of its Bell Ringer, Black Fire, Crooked Hooker, Roman Road, Mill Race and Steam Ale and are available to order online or purchase in the Bottle Shop from Saturday 4 February.

