Towcester Farmers Market - February 2023

Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th February 2023 08:47

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th February 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

We expect to have a couple of new stalls this month as the market continues to look to expand its range of offerings. There will be some forced changes to existing stalls in the coming months too, although the quality and range of products won't be affected.





The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of available products. And the very popular Cheese on Towcest' will have their trailer there too.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. Look for us on Whatsapp too.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647

