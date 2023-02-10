Towcester Farmers Market - February 2023
|Author: Nick Holder
|Published: 6th February 2023 08:47
The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th February 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.
We expect to have a couple of new stalls this month as the market continues to look to expand its range of offerings. There will be some forced changes to existing stalls in the coming months too, although the quality and range of products won't be affected.
Comments
