Midsummer Music Festival dates announced for 2023

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Assistant to the Town Clerk Published: 7th February 2023 11:47

Save the date! Towcester Midsummer Music Festival – 16th-19th June 2023

Established in 2003, this year will see the festival’s 21st event take place in the heart of Towcester.

The festival aims to showcase the musical talents of young people, community choirs and orchestras and up-and-coming bands.

Local pubs also join in the festival atmosphere by booking rock and pop entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings. The festival climaxes with a firework display on The Watermeadows on Saturday night, best viewed from Bury Mount. Sunday ends with a ‘Songs of Praise’ hosted by Tove Benefice at St Lawrence Church.

The new website will publish the full programme soon and tickets will go on sale for the community acts, starting from £2 per person. Subscribe to get updates.

www.towcestermidsummermusic.co.uk

Any funds raised from these events will go to the incoming Town Mayor's charities:

Renew169 Wellbeing Café

Towcester Foodbank

The Lighthouse Centre Palliative Care

Towcester Midsummer Music Festival is a registered charity No. 1174494

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.