Pupils learn about road safety and name West Northants gritters

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 13th February 2023 10:21

Youngsters at St Luke’s Primary School in Northampton received a special assembly on Friday, 27 January 2023 to learn all about road safety and how Kier Highways and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) maintain roads across the area.

As part of the Highways contract, WNC and Kier Highways have a fleet of gritters which require names. Following the highways assembly, WNC and Kier launched a competition giving pupils the opportunity to name three of gritters, which will be keeping roads safe near to their school.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our gritters help to look after roads across West Northamptonshire and keep motorists safe. We’re delighted to be able to work with St Luke’s Primary School to name three of the gritters in our fleet and look forward to seeing what creative names they come up with.”

John Coombes, general manager at Kier Highways, said: “It was great to visit St.Luke’s Primary School, which is the first of four schools we intend to visit as part of our ‘name a gritter’ competition across West Northamptonshire.

“During the activities, hundreds of pupils will learn about the important work that is being carried out across the network to keep the roads, and their families, safe. Entries never fail to raise a smile, and we’ve received a great response from the community to help us to name all 10 of our gritters. We look forward to paying a visit to the schools with the gritters once the winners are announced.”

Katie Marks, deputy head teacher at St. Lukes, added: “We have been delighted to welcome Kier and West Northants Council into school for this project. The children and staff have been excited to share their ideas and suggestions and we are looking forward to revealing the winning names.”

Pupils over the coming weeks will be colouring in gritter outlines and thinking up names for three of West Northamptonshire’s gritters. Keep an eye out on @wnhighways on Twitter and Facebook to see the names for the gritters. For more information about Highways in West Northamptonshire visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/highways

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.