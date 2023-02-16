Get involved in a big bank holiday weekend of Coronation celebrations

16th February 2023

Communities across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to get involved in a bank holiday weekend of special events and activities being planned to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

His Majesty will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday 6 May 2023, the first of three days of celebrations as towns, parishes and communities across the country are invited to come together and celebrate the historic occasion.

Plans are under way to organise a packed weekend of festivities in West Northamptonshire from 6 to 8 May, including street party-style activities and big screens in Northampton town centre on the Saturday, a Big Lunch at Delapre Abbey on the Sunday and local volunteering opportunities for the Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday.

Residents are also encouraged to come together and celebrate by holding coronation street parties in their communities, parishes and neighbourhoods, with a range of guidance available including the Street Party and Big Lunch websites.

Communities considering to close a road to celebrate the Coronation may need to apply for a temporary road closure - although there is no charge for the applications from 6-8 May, they should be made by Monday 27 March 2023. Communities planning larger parties are also urged to let the Council know about the event to check issues such as licensing, safety and traffic management.

To support residents, businesses and local communities celebrate this historic occasion, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has set up a digital hub for all the guidance and information residents need for holding a community events or street parties.

Local community and voluntary groups can also apply for grants of up to £10,000 for events and activities through the National Lottery Awards for All programme . There's no deadline, but it can take up to 12 weeks from the point of submitting the application to receiving funding, so groups are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Communities are also being encouraged to join in The Big Help Out, on Monday, 8 May, which will provide an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of His Majesty’s service and showcase the impact of volunteering within communities. Further details will be available on The Big Help Out website.

In the run-up to the weekend, plans are also under way by multi-faith groups to organise a countywide Coronation Service at All Saints’ Church in Northampton on 30 April.

National events planned to celebrate the Coronation include:

Saturday 6 May : Coronation Service, coronation procession, Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by members of the royal family

: Coronation Service, coronation procession, Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by members of the royal family Sunday 7 May : Coronation Concert and lightshow at Windsor Castle, Coronation 'Big Lunch' street parties held by communities

: Coronation Concert and lightshow at Windsor Castle, Coronation 'Big Lunch' street parties held by communities Monday 8 May: Big Help Out encouraging people to get involved in local volunteering

The HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, who represents the King in the county, said:

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort is a huge milestone in our history. The weekend of events will bring people together to celebrate our Monarchy and the mixture of tradition and modernity, culture and community that makes our country great. As with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, we know that our fantastic community will come together once again to celebrate another historic occasion. Everyone is invited to join in, on any day, whether that is by hosting a special street party, watching the Coronation ceremony or the spectacular concert on TV, or stepping forward during The Big Help Out to help causes that matter to them.

Further information on the arrangements will be confirmed in the coming months and will be shared on West Northamptonshire Council website.

