West Northants to mark anniversary of conflict in Ukraine

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 18th February 2023 09:36

Ukrainian families and their hosts in West Northamptonshire will join people across the UK to observe the anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine on Friday, 24 February 2023.

The Ukrainian flag will be raised at all West Northants Council (WNC) office buildings in Towcester, Daventry and Northampton to mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There will be a ceremony to commemorate the day at 10.45am in the Guildhall Courtyard on St Giles’ Square in Northampton attended by the Chairman and Leader of WNC and representatives from the Ukrainian community.

A minute’s silence will be held to honour all of those affected by the ongoing war followed by the lighting of candles. Speeches during the event will be translated into Ukrainian and guests will be given wildflower hearts to take away.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, said: “As we observe the anniversary of Russia's horrific invasion against Ukraine, it is important for us to take a moment to pause and reflect, and to remember all those who have been a victim of this war and lost their lives as a result of conflict.

“Residents are invited to join us as we come together to commemorate the brave Ukrainians who have fled their homes and continue to show our support as we stand with Ukraine.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise and acknowledge the extraordinary efforts played by communities and people across West Northants in showing exceptional hospitality and welcoming our Ukrainian guests into our communities.”

People are invited to join the ceremony and reflect on the past year and show their support for the Ukrainian community. Information on how to support the crisis and make a donation can also be found on the WNC website.

Nearby warm spaces will be open on the day for people to meet and reflect with others if they wish. The full list of locations can be viewed on the Warm Spaces section on our website.

For more information on the resettlement scheme and becoming a sponsor, please visit our Homes for Ukraine.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.