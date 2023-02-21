  • Bookmark this page

Stroll to miss pre-season testing

Author: Will Hings Published: 21st February 2023 09:32

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team announce that Lance Stroll will miss pre-season testing

Whilst pre-season training on a bicycle in Spain, Lance Stroll was involved in a minor accident and sustained injuries which will result in him sitting out the pre-season test in Bahrain. Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties. His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team.

Lance Stroll said: “I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season. I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

