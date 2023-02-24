Have your say on plans for new Heritage Park in Northampton Town Centre

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 24th February 2023 09:20

Business, residents, and community groups are invited to provide their views on proposals for the Heritage Park along Marefair in Northampton Town Centre.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is seeking feedback on proposals to transform Chalk Lane Car Park in Marefair, Northampton into a Heritage Park. This will offer open green space for families and the local community to enjoy while celebrating the heritage of the area.

Marefair and the surrounding area has a fascinating and important history which includes archaeological excavation sites, historic local buildings such as the Old Black Lion Pub, Hazelrigg House, Castile Hill URC and St Peters Church and even Castle Mound, the site of the once famous Northampton Castle.

Castle Mound, where part of the castle use to stand, forms part of this new Heritage Park and we are looking to understand how we can best reflect the heritage of the area into the designs for the new park and share the stories of this area with all the people who visit.

People are invited to review the plans and have their say on the online consultation, which runs until Friday, 7 April.

There will be public engagement sessions where members of the public can drop in anytime to view the plans and discuss with the officers and architects working on the project. These will be held on:

Saturday 4 March 2023 from 10am – 4pm at the Grosvenor Centre outside the Primark unit on the ground floor.

Wednesday 15 March 2023 between 4:3pm – 7:30pm at Springs Family Centre, 9 Tower Street, NN1 2SN

WNC and Northampton Forward has secured £1.5 million from the Government’s Towns Fund towards the creation of this Heritage Park in Marefair and will deliver new green space, trees, play areas, community gardens, pathways and lighting for everyone to enjoy.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “As part of our wider strategy to redevelop Northampton town centre, we’re looking to create a new heritage park for communities to enjoy.

“Marefair provides the entrance into our town from the train station and we’re seeking to create a welcoming space for visitors and residents alike, this exciting project will provide really important open green space for the communities of Spring Boroughs to enjoy and understand more about the history of the town.

“Now, we want to hear some of the fantastic ideas you have, as this is your space and should host the kinds of things you want to see here.”

Martin Mason, managing director of Tricker's and Northampton Forward Board member, added: “Northampton Town Centre is undergoing extensive regeneration and the proposals aim to offer a community space at the heart of our town for everyone to access. I would encourage everyone to either come along to one of the events or have their say online.”

To find out more about the proposals and have your say, visit: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MarefairHeritagePark/

For more information about regeneration in West Northamptonshire visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/regeneration

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.