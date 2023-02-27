  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Industries come together to learn more about workplace wellbeing

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 27th February 2023 18:20

Edward Cooke - WNC, Stuart Timmiss - WNC, Caroline Cooper - Ford Motor Company Ltd, Ruth Austen - WNC, and Simon Watson - WNCEdward Cooke - WNC, Stuart Timmiss - WNC, Caroline Cooper - Ford Motor Company Ltd, Ruth Austen - WNC, and Simon Watson - WNC

Industry leaders from warehouse, transport and logistic businesses across West Northants joined West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to learn more about wellbeing in the workplace.

WNC’s health protection, public health and regulatory service colleagues held the forum for businesses on Friday, 10 February 2023 at the Ford Motors Company, Daventry. Representatives from Fords Motor Company Ltd, DHL and Pristine International attended to encourage and share best practice with businesses.

The forum provided businesses with information on future health and safety priorities and initiatives, to encourage change and reduce accidents that result from occupational behaviour.

Key topics including staff training, focus on wellbeing and how this can reduce accidents in the workplace, as well as how to manage workplace hazards.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Engagement and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer businesses the opportunity to hear from our colleagues about wellbeing in the workplace. We’re dedicated to providing businesses with the tools they need to keep their employers safe and look forward to holding more forum events in the future.”

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at WNC said: “Being able to support positive workforce wellbeing is hugely important, and it is great to be working with local industries on providing information and advice on how to achieve this. These events support the workforce wellbeing agenda and provide a brilliant opportunity for businesses to network and find out more about the many wellbeing services available and how to access them.”

To find out more about workplace wellbeing and health protection in West Northants visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/health-protection orwww.westnorthants.gov.uk/healthandsafety

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies