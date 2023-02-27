Industries come together to learn more about workplace wellbeing

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 27th February 2023 18:20

Edward Cooke - WNC, Stuart Timmiss - WNC, Caroline Cooper - Ford Motor Company Ltd, Ruth Austen - WNC, and Simon Watson - WNC

Industry leaders from warehouse, transport and logistic businesses across West Northants joined West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to learn more about wellbeing in the workplace.

WNC’s health protection, public health and regulatory service colleagues held the forum for businesses on Friday, 10 February 2023 at the Ford Motors Company, Daventry. Representatives from Fords Motor Company Ltd, DHL and Pristine International attended to encourage and share best practice with businesses.

The forum provided businesses with information on future health and safety priorities and initiatives, to encourage change and reduce accidents that result from occupational behaviour.

Key topics including staff training, focus on wellbeing and how this can reduce accidents in the workplace, as well as how to manage workplace hazards.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Engagement and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer businesses the opportunity to hear from our colleagues about wellbeing in the workplace. We’re dedicated to providing businesses with the tools they need to keep their employers safe and look forward to holding more forum events in the future.”

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at WNC said: “Being able to support positive workforce wellbeing is hugely important, and it is great to be working with local industries on providing information and advice on how to achieve this. These events support the workforce wellbeing agenda and provide a brilliant opportunity for businesses to network and find out more about the many wellbeing services available and how to access them.”

To find out more about workplace wellbeing and health protection in West Northants visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/health-protection orwww.westnorthants.gov.uk/healthandsafety

