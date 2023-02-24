Good day for F1 Aston Martin

Author: Will Hings Published: 24th February 2023 18:26

Fernando Alonso

“It was a good day for us with a lot of laps completed – just what you need in a new car. We had a busy programme and tried a lot of different things. After a long winter it is good to get strong mileage under your belt early on and there is no better training than driving a Formula One car. I now feel fitter and sharper ahead of next week, which will be my first race with Aston Martin and I am very excited about that. I have another half day tomorrow so we will use this to continue learning and collecting as much data as possible. I am looking forward to getting back in the car tomorrow afternoon.”

Mike Krack, Team Principal

“We are pleased with the progress we have made during our second day of pre-season testing. Fernando completed 130 laps, allowing us to run through our full test plan and gather further valuable data. We are continuing to get to know Fernando’s driving style and what he wants from the car, but his feedback has been incredibly constructive and the changes we implemented overnight were received well. It is very difficult to make predictions on competitiveness based on a few days of testing because we have the full range of tyres available, different fuel levels and so many other variables to consider. We are just focussing on ourselves, preparing as much as we can, and getting through the job list. It will be next week after qualifying when we get a much clearer picture of how competitive we are. For our third and final testing day, we are pleased to have Felipe returning to the AMR23 during the morning session, with Fernando taking over in the afternoon.”

