Subscriptions now open for West Northants garden waste service

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 28th February 2023 10:05

Residents across West Northamptonshire can now sign up for optional, chargeable garden waste collections from April 2023.

The annual subscription charge for the fortnightly service from April 2023 to the end of March 2024 is £55 per bin and can be made online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Residents now have the option to sign up for an annual direct debit to save having to remember to renew every year. Residents who are unable to access the internet can subscribe to the service by phoning the council on 0300 126 7000.

Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer residents this optional chargeable service. Many people value the garden waste service however there are others who don’t need these collections. By ensuring that it is an optional service, only those who wish to receive the service have to pay for it, making it as fair for residents as possible. “Residents can now sign up to receive the garden waste service via direct debit online on our website or over the phone, saving them time and without having to remember to renew each year.”

Once households are signed up to the service, they will receive their new 2023/24 garden waste permit which they will be asked to stick on their garden waste bin. Any bins that have not subscribed will not be emptied after 4 April.

People who do not wish to sign up to the service have the option of composting their garden waste at home, either in a traditional compost heap or by purchasing a compost bin by visiting www.getcomposting.com and typing in their postcode to see offers available in their area.

People can also recycle garden waste for free at any of the Council’s household waste recycling centres.

A comprehensive list of FAQs are also available on the Council’s website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-street-cleaning/garden-waste-collection-faqs

More information can be found at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.