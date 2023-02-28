What's On at the Mill - March

28th February 2023

Pizza Friday! Nonna Lucia's pizzas will be visiting the Mill every Friday evening from the beginning of March



If you're looking for a night out this month, then look no further than Towcester Mill Brewery; with live music, quizzes, live comedy, weekly street food - even a Shamrock Shindig in celebration of St Patrick's Day - there's something for everyone!



This is what is lined up at the Mill this March:

Saturday 4 March 2023 - BAND NIGHT (£5pp)

Tuesday 7 March 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 9 March - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Sunday 12 March - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 16 March - HITMIX BINGO (only a few spaces left!)

Friday 17 March - CRAIG'S SHAMROCK SHINDIG

Thursday 30 March - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Phil Nichol & Matt Stellingwerf (£15pp - last few tickets left!)

PLUS Street Food at the Mill:

first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Moo Hatch on Sat 4 March

