NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
What's On at the Mill - March

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 28th February 2023 14:10
Pizza Friday! Nonna Lucia's pizzas will be visiting the Mill every Friday evening from the beginning of March Pizza Friday! Nonna Lucia's pizzas will be visiting the Mill every Friday evening from the beginning of March 

If you're looking for a night out this month, then look no further than Towcester Mill Brewery; with live music, quizzes, live comedy, weekly street food - even a Shamrock Shindig in celebration of St Patrick's Day - there's something for everyone! 

This is what is lined up at the Mill this March:
  • Saturday 4 March 2023 - BAND NIGHT (£5pp)
  • Tuesday 7 March 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 9 March - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Sunday 12 March - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 16 March - HITMIX BINGO (only a few spaces left!)
  • Friday 17 March - CRAIG'S SHAMROCK SHINDIG
  • Thursday 30 March - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Phil Nichol & Matt Stellingwerf (£15pp - last few tickets left!)
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  • first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • pls Moo Hatch on Sat 4 March
Check out the Mill's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
Comments

