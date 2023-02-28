Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's On at the Mill - March
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 28th February 2023 14:10
If you're looking for a night out this month, then look no further than Towcester Mill Brewery; with live music, quizzes, live comedy, weekly street food - even a Shamrock Shindig in celebration of St Patrick's Day - there's something for everyone!
This is what is lined up at the Mill this March:
- Saturday 4 March 2023 - BAND NIGHT (£5pp)
- Tuesday 7 March 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Thursday 9 March - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Sunday 12 March - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 16 March - HITMIX BINGO (only a few spaces left!)
- Friday 17 March - CRAIG'S SHAMROCK SHINDIG
- Thursday 30 March - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Phil Nichol & Matt Stellingwerf (£15pp - last few tickets left!)
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
- pls Moo Hatch on Sat 4 March
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.