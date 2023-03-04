NN12

Local News Towcester Mill to host first ever Band Night Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 28th February 2023 17:17 MK legends Serma will be headlining the first ever band night at Towcester Mill Brewery this Saturday MK legends Serma will be headlining the first ever band night at Towcester Mill Brewery this Saturday

Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its first ever band night on Saturday 4 March 2023, in conjunction with Northamptonshire studio, Headcharge.

Held in the Malt Room on the second floor of the Mill, the band night will give creative young musicians in the area a chance to practise their performance and showcase their songs.

"We are so excited about setting up our debut event here in the heart of Towcester," said Alfie Glass who runs Headcharge studio. "There are other venues offering young musicians the chance to feature their music, but they are mostly in the Northampton or Milton Keynes area, so this is our first opportunity to bring the brilliant raw and local talent that is all around us to the fabulous venue that is Towcester Mill Brewery. We've got four great up-and-coming bands that are going to give both young and old a fantastic night out this Saturday!"

The debut event will feature: MK legends Serma bringing monster riffs and killer anthems

Psychedelic rock band Lurch from Milton Keynes

Northampton's gritty punk/grunge supergroup Something To Write Home About

and Falmouth's fuzzy garage rock band Mothman, The Man

Northampton based photographer, Joe Westley, will also have a stall selling his prints.

Alfie added, "If you're a young musician, of any genre, creating original material and would like to share your talent and play at one of Headcharge's shows, or become part of the team, then do contact us directly on headchargeclub@gmail.com - we'd love to hear from you!"



Tickets cost £5pp and can be bought either online via the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or on the door on the night. Food will also be available from Moo Hatch from 5pm, who will be bringing their fabulous burgers to town on Saturday night.