Make Mother’s Day extra special at Whittlebury Park

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 2nd March 2023 09:18

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort with a special Mother’s Day Lunch. The four-star countryside hotel in Northamptonshire, has introduced an exclusive menu for March 19 2023, perfect for treating mum to a little well-deserved indulgence.

The eclectic menu, priced at £35 per adult, includes delicious starters such as parsnip, onion, and spinach bhaji with mango chutney and spring onions, and confit chicken and apricot terrine with Moroccan spiced chutney, dukkha, and raita dressing. Delectable mains include Whittlebury aged slow roasted sirloin of beef with Yorkshire puddings and all the trimmings, or grilled Mediterranean seabass fillet, olive oil crushed baby tomatoes, chargrilled sprouting broccoli, and prawn and dill butter sauce. Moreish desserts include Eton mess sundae and Scillian lemon cheesecake.

Vegan options are also available including chunky leek and potato soup for starter, chestnut mushroom and baby spinach suet pudding roulade with carrot top pesto and Jersey royal potatoes for main, and warm mini biscoff doughnuts with spring berry compote for dessert.

The menu is served in the elegant and light-filled Atrium which overlooks the hotel’s stunning Championship golf course, and there is also a delightful handmade gift for every mum to take away.

For the ultimate gift of relaxation, Whittlebury Park is offering a Mum & Me Twilight Spa on March 24. Priced at £69 per person, and running between 4pm and 9.30pm, this peaceful evening includes full use of the spa and Heat and Ice Experiences as well as a two-course buffet. Guests can also make the most of the hotel’s first-class Leisure Club with its 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, salt sauna, steam room, gym, and jacuzzi.

Nestled in hundreds of acres of picturesque ancient parkland, Whittlebury Park is an award-winning 254-bedrooom resort home to a luxurious spa, 3 AA Rosette restaurant, and 36-hole Championship golf course with Toptracer installation.

For more information, or to book, please visit https://www.whittlebury.com/leisure/mothersday

