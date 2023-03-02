  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Wow, what a truly amazing service you provide!!! Thanks so much!"
- Barbara
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Over 4,700 secondary school places allocated across West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 2nd March 2023 11:20
A total of 4,784 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today.A total of 4,784 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today.

 

A total of 4,784 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today.

94.2 per cent (4,506) of applications have been allocated a place at one of their preferred schools, with 77 per cent of applicants (3,686 children) receiving a place at their first preference. A further 13.1 per cent (626) of pupils received a place at their second preference school, and 4.1 per cent (194) of pupils at their third preference school.

The opening of the new Northampton School in September 2023 will provide an additional 210 places for Year 7 students’. The permanent site for the new school will be in Thorpeville, Moulton.

As it’s the first year of opening for Northampton School, the school will issue separate offers for its 210 available places to successful applicants – this is not included in the preference data above.

Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline will receive an e-mail offer today and are able to check their offer on the council’s online Admissions Portal.

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “Secondary school is the start of the next step in a young person’s education journey and will provide them with a wealth of new experiences, skills and knowledge. It is great to see that such a high number of applications were allocated a place at one of their top three schools specified and with the opening of the new Northampton School, even more families will secure their choice of school.”

Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April / May.

Primary school allocations will be announced on 17 April 2023.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies