Over 4,700 secondary school places allocated across West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 2nd March 2023 11:20

A total of 4,784 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today. A total of 4,784 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today.

A total of 4,784 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire today.

94.2 per cent (4,506) of applications have been allocated a place at one of their preferred schools, with 77 per cent of applicants (3,686 children) receiving a place at their first preference. A further 13.1 per cent (626) of pupils received a place at their second preference school, and 4.1 per cent (194) of pupils at their third preference school.

The opening of the new Northampton School in September 2023 will provide an additional 210 places for Year 7 students’. The permanent site for the new school will be in Thorpeville, Moulton.

As it’s the first year of opening for Northampton School, the school will issue separate offers for its 210 available places to successful applicants – this is not included in the preference data above.

Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline will receive an e-mail offer today and are able to check their offer on the council’s online Admissions Portal.

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “Secondary school is the start of the next step in a young person’s education journey and will provide them with a wealth of new experiences, skills and knowledge. It is great to see that such a high number of applications were allocated a place at one of their top three schools specified and with the opening of the new Northampton School, even more families will secure their choice of school.”

Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April / May.

Primary school allocations will be announced on 17 April 2023.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.