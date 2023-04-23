Consultation period for taxi licensing policy is extended

Published: 3rd March 2023

Residents, businesses and professional drivers have been given more time to comment on West Northamptonshire Council’s draft Private Hire and Hackney Carriage Licensing Policy.

The draft policy sets out the driver, vehicle and operator standards for hackney carriages and private hire vehicles for current licence holders and all new licence applicants.

A consultation launched last month gave people an opportunity to comment on the draft policy. The original 26 March deadline for this consultation has now been extended to Sunday 23 April to allow people more time to fully review it and consider their views.

The draft policy focuses on improving standards and public safety, and has been shaped by pre-engagement work with local licenced drivers and operators as well as the police.

If adopted, it will replace the current policies for the former local authority areas of Daventry, Northampton, and South Northants.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have been encouraged by the high level of engagement and feedback we have already received as a result of this public consultation. “A number of people have asked that we extend the consultation period to enable further time for residents, businesses and professional drivers to fully review the policy and have their say. “We want to hear everyone’s views, so we are more than happy to extend the consultation period by another four weeks to allow people sufficient time to respond.”

People can have their say online at https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/cet/draft-taxi-policy-2023/ by the new deadline of Sunday 23 April 2023.

Once the consultation closes, all responses will be evaluated and considered. The evaluation will then be presented along with the policy to WNC’s Licensing Committee for consideration.

