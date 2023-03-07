Public urged to ‘get on board’ with Sailing Club’s battle to save 68-year Pitsford Reservoir lease

Author: Kristie Hobbs Published: 7th March 2023 08:52

Northampton Sailing Club is urging members of the public to ‘get on board’ and support their battle to save the terms of their 68-year lease at Pitsford Reservoir.

The long-standing sailing club is campaigning against Anglian Water’s plans to reclaim a stretch of shore at Pitsford Reservoir developed over the last 20 years by members of the Northampton Sailing Club as a safe landing and recovery zone for windsurfers.

Opened by Her Majesty The Queen Mother in 1956, Northampton Sailing Club occupies a site of approximately six acres and is a not-for-profit organisation run by its members for the benefit not only of the current membership, but also the community as a whole.

Club members have criticised Anglian Water's proposal, arguing that the company can use any area of the reservoir and should not be taking away a crucial resource that has been in use for decades.

The Sailing Club has until the 24 March 2023 to escalate their objections and is urging everyone with an interest in keeping the club’s facilities as they are now, to contact Chris Heaton-Harris MP.

Commodore Sarah Carswell said: “I am extremely disappointed that Anglian Water is pushing forward with their plans despite our offer of realistic counter-suggestions. This is a breach of the trust that has been built over the 68 years that the club has leased this land.

“As Commodore, my top priority is the safety of our members, and the club will not compromise on that. Not only does NSC face considerable operational change and people risk, but it faces unsustainable financial risk.

“Without a change in terms, it is considered the Trustees will be forced to recommend the dissolution of NSC. The consequences for the membership are obvious, but the wider community in the county will be impacted, particularly by the loss of Northamptonshire’s only wing foiling facility and sailing for the disabled.

“This is the last call for support. We need as many people as possible to share their concerns with Chris Heaton-Harris MP – tell him your stories of using the club and the impact this will have.”

The launch and recovery site at Pitsford Reservoir is a crucial part of the Northampton Sailing Club's infrastructure, allowing windsurfers to safely enter and exit the water.

Windsurfer Andy Langford has been a member of the club for 23 years.

He said: “If the club is forced to dramatically shrink, as Anglian Water insist, I suspect the bulk of windsurfers and many others will leave. This will greatly compromise the future viability of the club.

“With such a very short and dangerous area of shoreline to launch safely, safety will be a serious issue. Beginners and children are not likely to be able to participate, as we cannot guarantee their safety. Also, with such a significant loss of space (one third of the footprint of the club) we could no longer host, as we do, national and regional events in windsurfing.

“As a sport, windsurfing at Pitsford has developed to such a level that multiple generation of families now enjoy time on the water and on the shore as a community.”

Northampton Sailing Club has been using the leased patch of shoreline as a safe area for windsurfers to launch and recover as well as a training area for many years. The area has also been used for the storage of boats and trailers since the reservoir opened in 1956. Campaigners are calling for landowners Anglian Water to develop another area of the 413-hectare attraction, managed as a water park for walking, cycling, fishing, sailing and birdwatching.

Chris Heaton Harris MP said: "Northampton Sailing Club, based on Pitsford Reservoir, is an impressive club which has existed in our local community for nearly 70 years; nurturing local talent and providing opportunities to compete on the world stage. The Club has my full support in continuing to operate on Pitsford Reservoir. I will work closely with the Club and Anglian Water to find a workable solution which continues to promote world-class water sports in the Daventry district."

Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, Cllr Adam Brown added: “It would be a tragedy if the club was to be lost or had to reduce the range of activities it provides. From the Council’s perspective, we do not own the land, but we fully support the work of NSC and recognise the very important role they play in helping the community have access to a more diverse array of active sport, especially given our distance from the coast or other large bodies of open water.

“There is a misconception that because it’s a sailing club, that it somehow only caters for the wealthy. From what I have seen that is absolutely not the case. To have a club like this in West Northamptonshire, to offer a wider variety of sports compared to the regular football, cricket and rugby, is a great advantage.

“I am asking for Anglian Water to work with the Sailing Club to ensure that the Club can continue to benefit the local community as it has done for so many years.”

For more information about Northampton Sailing Club's fight against Anglian Water's plans, please email the club directly – commodore@northamptonsailingclub.org

Supporters of the Club are asked to email: Chris Heaton-Harris MP chris.heatonharris.mp@parliament.uk

