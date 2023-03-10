Towcester Farmers Market Changes

Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th March 2023 11:40

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th March 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

Following the departure of our longest running market stall in January, our fruit and veg seller, we are delighted to confirm we now have a replacement seller attending the markets in the future. Fresh fruit and vegetables will now be provided by Mollys Pantry, who already attend several other local markets.

We lost our cake seller too, although we have a couple of replacement local businesses lined up to join us in the very near future, and our pie seller is taking a short break and we hope they will return again soon. The issues for the small local businesses is a reduction in footfall at the markets due to financial pressures, and these businesses rely on local support to keep going.

There may be a visit from a local radio presenter to do an interview with our recycle stall holder, Anne, from The Green Machine. She will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of available products. And the very popular Cheese on Towcest' will have their trailer there too.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. Look for us on Whatsapp too.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at

or on 01327 352647

