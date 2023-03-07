Have your say on a new political map for West Northamptonshire Council

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 7th March 2023 11:15

The number of West Northamptonshire councillors and voter areas are set to change the next local elections in 2025 under The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) proposals.

The proposals include reviewing the number of councillor and new boundary areas for West Northamptonshire council wards. Residents are now being encouraged to review the plans and provide their views on recommended voter wards.

The LGBCE has today launched a public consultation today on the proposed map and councillor numbers, following the first stage consultation which took place in autumn 2022 where residents gave their views.

The consultation on the outline areas will run until 15 May 2023 and people can get involved by giving their views on the LGBCE’s website where they will also find useful guidance and maps of the current wards, via email at reviews@lgbce.org.uk or by post, by writing to the West Northamptonshire Review Officer at: LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.

The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It is reviewing West Northamptonshire to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The last electoral review in Northamptonshire took place in 2013 and WNC’s current electoral arrangements are based on those of the previous county council, with 93 councillors serving across 31 wards.

The Commission has published proposals for changes to West Northamptonshire. It is proposing that there should be 35 wards, an increase of four from the current arrangements. There will be seven one-councillor, 15 two-councillor and 13 three councillor wards across the council area. The boundaries of all wards should change.

Based on the evidence received, the Commission is recommending a council size of 76 and not 77 as it originally proposed.

Councillor Suresh Patel, Chairman of the Council’s Democracy Standards Committee and the Local Boundary Review Working Group said: “Following the first stage of consultation, we welcome the recommendations from the Commission and the outline proposals.

"The next stage in the consultation provides a great opportunity for our residents and businesses to have their say and help shape our future electoral landscape.

"We want the best outcome possible for West Northamptonshire from the Commission’s review so I would everyone to look at the plans and ensure their views help to shape the best outcome for our area.”

The review is expected to end in late 2023, once the LGBCE has made its recommendations to government and an Order is laid in Parliament to change the legislation and make the new electoral arrangements.

You can access the consultation and see more information and timescales about the review on the LGBCE website.

