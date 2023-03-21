Whittlebury Park to showcase outdoor corporate events potential

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 9th March 2023 08:04

Taking place on March 21 2023, and run by ethical corporate glamping and festival specialists The Soul Camp, attendees will have the opportunity to try out exciting interactive events and fun team building activities. Taking place on March 21 2023, and run by ethical corporate glamping and festival specialists The Soul Camp, attendees will have the opportunity to try out exciting interactive events and fun team building activities.

Whittlebury Park, in rural Northamptonshire, is hosting a corporate festival experience for event planners to showcase its potential for outdoor business events. Whitfest will demonstrate the wide-ranging events capabilities of the luxury hotel, conference centre and golf course which is set in over 700 acres of ancient forest and parkland.

Taking place on March 21 2023, and run by ethical corporate glamping and festival specialists The Soul Camp, attendees will have the opportunity to try out exciting interactive events and fun team building activities. This includes a range of wellbeing activities such as wild cooking around the firepit and building ‘insect hotels’. A selection of locally sourced, delicious food will be on offer, including clay-fired pizzas, street food and catered barbeques, as well as a variety of fantastic entertainment.

Lisa Fellows-Flynn, Head of Corporate Sales at Whittlebury Park, said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to offer our corporate clients a true taster of the unforgettable events that can be created here at Whittlebury Park. The talent, dedication and hard work of our events team is second-to-none. Whitfest will be a day to taste, smell and experience the endless possibilities of holding your event with us, and we can’t wait to welcome you and show you what we can do.”

Options for creating inspiring outdoor corporate events include everything from overnight glamping combined with fully fitted conference spaces and AV kit to a Funky Lounge with drinks and a live band. This is as well as stunning tepee structures, luxury showers and toilets, and a Chill Bar for space to chat and connect with others.

The four-star hotel also offers a variety of other outdoor meeting and events options, alongside its extensive purpose-built indoor conference facilities. These include a range of team building and energiser activities, such as ‘It’s a Knockout’- and ‘Totally Wiped Out’-style team games with huge inflatables and enormous quantities of foam, six walking and jogging trails around the ancient Whittlebury Park estate, delicious team lunches in the Copse Woods and on the Pavilion cricket pitch, and several marquees and stretch tents which are available to hire.

For more information on Whitfest, which runs from 12pm to 6pm, or to book, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/whitfest-2023-tickets-503412860417

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.