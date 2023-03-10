Lambing Live!

Author: Samantha Ison Published: 10th March 2023 09:44

This Easter at Slapton Manor Farm!

Slapton Manor Farm are opening their gates for the first time to give an insight to spring lambing down on their working family farm.

Opening 6th to 11th Apri 2023 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Visit the sheep sheds to see the new mums with their lambs, and if you’re lucky you may even see one pop into the world at the 'maternity wing'!

Don’t miss out on a quick cuddle with a lamb, the Children’s Easter Trail and Fun Farm Activities whilst enjoying a special Easter treat from ‘The Hungry Farmer Café’.

www.slaptonlambinglive.co.uk

