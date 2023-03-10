Expo event showcases free support for West Northants businesses

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 10th March 2023 13:18

Start-up and established businesses across Northamptonshire were able to learn about a range of free support and funding advice to help them thrive during a major exhibition in Kettering this week.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) was among the many organisations that attended the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Exhibition on Wednesday (8 March 2023), to raise awareness of the many free services available to businesses looking to grow and develop their offer locally, including helping them to access funding streams, support to upskill and recruit staff and nurture new start-ups.

Members of the Council’s Economy Team were on hand to promote West Northants as the perfect place for business and to speak to attendees about the support available. They also showcased the benefits of investing and doing business in West Northamptonshire, plus how to register for free on the ExploreWN App, West Northamptonshire’s e-commerce/tourism platform.

Attendees who visited WNC’s stand not only learned of the extensive range of support which is tailored to the needs of each employer, but also about the regular e-news updates they can subscribe to. People were invited to enter a raffle to win a hamper of locally-sourced produce kindly donated by Made in Northamptonshire.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “We are delighted to have been involved in the Chamber’s Business Exhibition once again, which showcases the wealth of opportunities, services and support available to businesses across our area. This is a county of vast opportunity and West Northants is the ideal location for investment and business growth.

“Our local businesses have faced many challenges in recent years and we will do everything possible to support them, including ensuring they are aware of the broad range of free support and advice available and ways to access funding streams to help them thrive. We look forward to announcing new funding opportunities for West Northants businesses in the coming months.”

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s Chief Executive Louise Wall commented “Northamptonshire Chamber hosted another amazing exhibition on International Women’s Day, and we were delighted that West Northants Council were involved showcasing that once again our county remains a great place to do great business.”

Find out more about the expo event on the Northants Chamber website or access the range of free business support available on the WNC website.

