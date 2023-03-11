Anglian Water abandon plans to change terms of Northampton Sailing Club’s Pitsford Reservoir Lease

Author: Kristie Hobbs Published: 11th March 2023 09:11

Northampton Sailing Club is delighted to announce it will be able to continue to operate a full programme of activities at Pitsford Reservoir following Anglian Water’s agreement to renew the club’s existing lease on its current land.

The long-standing sailing club was facing possible closure if Anglian Water went ahead with plans to reclaim 30 per cent of the six acres occupied by the sailing club for 68 years. Their plans threatened a crucial part of the club’s infrastructure, including a launch and recovery site, allowing windsurfers to safely enter and exit the water.

The Sailing Club had until 24 March to escalate their objections and had support from Chris Heaton-Harris MP and Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council Cllr Adam Brown as well as the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), Northamptonshire Sport and Sailability.

Club members past and present and members of the community who have used the club’s facilities for decades wrote impassioned letters to Anglian Water about their time at the club.

As a result of this, the water company has reconsidered its plans to develop land currently occupied by the club.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Following further discussions with Northampton Sailing Club over last weekend, we’ve decided to reconsider our plans and will be offering the club a new lease which covers the full area of their existing site.

“We will continue to explore new opportunities for how we can open up waterside areas at Pitsford Reservoir for more people to enjoy.”

Commodore Sarah Carswell said: “We welcome Anglian Water’s decision to change their plans and improve the terms of our lease.

“Without this change of heart, the Trustees could have been forced to recommend the dissolution of NSC. We sincerely thank everyone who has taken time to write in support of Northampton Sailing Club, including Chris Heaton-Harris MP. We also extend our thanks to Anglian Water CEO Peter Simpson and his team for giving the matter further consideration and we look forward to working with them going forward.”

For more information about Northampton Sailing Club please email the club directly – commodore@northamptonsailingclub.org

