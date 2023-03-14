NN12

Local News The VCSE sector in Northamptonshire: Finding a voice Author: Miranda Wixon Published: 14th March 2023

As we embark on the journey of embedding the Integrated Care System (ICS) into Northamptonshire the VCSE Assembly reflects on its own demons to learn how best to embrace this whole system change and what it means to our Northamptonshire communities.



Coming out of a pandemic after massive disinvestment in the community with many failed charities and a local government reorganisation the people of Northamptonshire formed themselves into support groups for each other by volunteering their time, money and energy into formal and informal clusters in the Hamlets, Villages, Market Towns and Towns that make up our county. The two new unitary councils offered a re-fresh in local government which combined with a total new way of looking at health and care through the ICS the Northamptonshire VCSE Assembly formed during lock down to represent one Northamptonshire with one voice.



“We won’t achieve truly integrated health and care without the voluntary sector - it’s that simple” Lord Victor Adebowale is chair of the NHS Confederation.



All over the county, thousands of vulnerable people and families rely every day on voluntary organisations delivering huge amounts of care often on behalf of the NHS or local councils. We have played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, working alongside statutory services to support the health and wellbeing of people in our communities. We have made and are making a profound difference to the quality of the lives of many of our elderly and those with disabilities, or living with a mental health condition.



The VCSE Assembly objective is to harness the good, tap into the creativity and resilience, and most importantly support VCSE organisations to do what they do best: cutting across the artificial organisational barriers of geography, health, care, housing, and criminal justice. If we do this right, and in genuine partnership, the future can be more exciting and better for individuals.



With over 3000 constituted and unconstituted groups across the county the Assembly has structured itself into thematic groups based on a model developed in Shropshire. These groups are :- Advice

Carers

Children and Young People

Mental Health

Northamptonshire Black Communities Together

Older People

Pan Disability

Rural

Social Enterprise

Transport

The thematic groups give opportunities for people to come together to collaborate and to open resources from both outside and within the county to enable services to be open for the change that working through the ICS strategy will bring to assist everyone in Northamptonshire to live their best life.



With compassionate collaboration the VCSE sector are starting to open up opportunities of working creatively with aspirational goals within the new communities of the Local Area Partnerships where effective communication with everyone in the area will help to build robust reliable services that achieve better ways to develop resilient sustainable services that local people can rely upon.



Miranda Wixon Independent Chair of the VCSE Assembly

t. 07974919221

To become a member register on

