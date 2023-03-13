  • Bookmark this page

Scalextric ‘On Track’ Easter Exhibit at Silverstone Museum

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 13th March 2023 12:50

Silverstone Museum brings two of the most exciting British brands together this Easter with the launch of the ultimate Scalextric set.

Silverstone Museum brings two of the most exciting British brands together this Easter with the launch of the ultimate Scalextric set.

The world famous Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit has been recreated by the team at Scalextric for a brand new ‘On Track’ exhibit which enables visitors to pick up a throttle and enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two lane Grand Prix circuit.

The Scalextric set will be a highlight of the exhibit and, throughout the Easter period (1 – 16 April), the museum will also feature a range of full size cars on display alongside their Scalextric versions, including Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, Honda Civic Type R and a Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth.

In addition, there will be a host of activities for all the family to enjoy including:

  • The opportunity to build your own Scalextric circuit

  • An “On Track” trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of this cool household name

  • Design your own livery competition which could win you the chance to see your own version recreated on a real Scalextric car!

For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/ontrack

