Scalextric ‘On Track’ Easter Exhibit at Silverstone Museum

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 13th March 2023 12:50

Silverstone Museum brings two of the most exciting British brands together this Easter with the launch of the ultimate Scalextric set.

The world famous Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit has been recreated by the team at Scalextric for a brand new ‘On Track’ exhibit which enables visitors to pick up a throttle and enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two lane Grand Prix circuit.

The Scalextric set will be a highlight of the exhibit and, throughout the Easter period (1 – 16 April), the museum will also feature a range of full size cars on display alongside their Scalextric versions, including Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, Honda Civic Type R and a Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth.

In addition, there will be a host of activities for all the family to enjoy including:

The opportunity to build your own Scalextric circuit





An “On Track” trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of this cool household name





Design your own livery competition which could win you the chance to see your own version recreated on a real Scalextric car!

For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/ontrack

