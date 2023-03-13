Local MP seeks Apprentice Caseworker

Writing to AboutMyArea/NN12 Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire said, "It’s the time of year when I begin the hunt for my next Apprentice Caseworker! I’ve welcomed 12 fantastic local school leavers as apprentices since I was first elected as an MP, and each of the apprentices has gone on to further study or into full-time employment.

"This exciting role offers a good salary, it is a full-time job and it lasts for 13 months from the beginning of August 2023. The role is an integral part of my team and responsibilities include engaging with constituents and dealing with some of the correspondence that I receive. There is also the opportunity to get involved with a wide range of projects and to work with other members of the team.

"The successful applicant will be based in Towcester, with regular opportunities to visit Parliament and experience different aspects of parliamentary life.

"If you are interested in applying for this role then please email me your CV, a cover letter and a 1 page researched essay on what you believe are the three main challenges for South Northamptonshire and suggestions for tackling them.

"The deadline to send applications to andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk or by post to 1 Victoria House, 138 Watling Street, Towcester, NN12 6BT is 15th April 2023.

"I look forward to receiving your application!"

