Towcester Choral Society Spring Concert
|Author: Rachel Robinson
|Published: 14th March 2023 10:39
Towcester Choral Society Spring concert, to be held on Saturday 15th April 2023at 7.30 pm, in St Lawrence's Church, Towcester.
This concert is Haydn's Creation, led by our Musical Director, Helen Swift, and accompanied by the Trinity Camerata, professional soloists and Rowena Gibbons on the keyboard.
Interval refreshments and a programme are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s.
There are a limited number of tickets available so make sure you get yours; by
