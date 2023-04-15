  • Bookmark this page

"From feedback received from our various helpers a lot of our visitors had observed that they found us by visiting the website and decided to come along. So it works and thank you very much!! "
- Jackie E
Towcester Choral Society Spring Concert

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 14th March 2023 10:39

Towcester Choral Society Spring concert, to be held on Saturday 15th April 2023at 7.30 pm, in St Lawrence's Church, Towcester.

This concert is Haydn's Creation,  led by our Musical Director, Helen Swift, and accompanied by the Trinity Camerata, professional soloists and Rowena Gibbons on the keyboard. 

Interval refreshments and a programme are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s.

There are a limited number of tickets available so make sure you get yours; by

emailing tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by BACS, by using our new online ticketing facility at www.towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com or by calling 01908 542815

