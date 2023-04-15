Towcester Choral Society Spring Concert

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 14th March 2023 10:39

Towcester Choral Society Spring concert, to be held on Saturday 15th April 2023at 7.30 pm, in St La wrence's Church, Towceste r.

This concert is Haydn's Creation, led by our Musical Director, Helen Swift, and accompanied by the Trinity Camerata, professional soloists and Rowena Gibbons on the keyboard.



Interval refreshments and a programme are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s.

There are a limited number of tickets available so make sure you get yours; by

tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by BACS, by using our new online ticketing facility at www. towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com or by calling 01908 542815 emailingor by calling 01908 542815

