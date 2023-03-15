NN12

Local News Aston Martin F1 picks up partner Author: Will Hings Published: 15th March 2023 10:39 SAUDIA named as Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team SAUDIA named as Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team



Jeddah, March 14, 2023 - SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named the Official Global Airline Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team (AMF1) from the 2023 season.



SAUDIA connects guests from more than 100 destinations around the world to the Kingdom via its state-of-the-art hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key stations around the Kingdom.



Fans will be able to follow the 2023 Formula One™ season with SAUDIA flying to races in Bahrain, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Canada, Great Britain, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.



Khaled Tash, SAUDIA Group Chief Marketing Officer said:



“We are very excited to expand SAUDIA’s strategic sports partnership portfolio and announce our most recent collaboration with such a renowned name in the automotive and motorsport industry. At SAUDIA, we believe in the power of sports to unite people and create a borderless world. Therefore, we have been highly selective in choosing top global sporting teams that share our vision. With a passion for driving innovation and sustainability-focused initiatives, we are confident that we have found a natural partner in Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team. Together, we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for Formula One fans in the Kingdom and beyond throughout the 2023 season.”



Jefferson Slack, AMF1 Managing Director, Commercial and Marketing said:



“We are delighted to welcome SAUDIA onboard, and it’s a great pleasure to announce our new partnership ahead of the Kingdom’s round of the World Championship in Jeddah this weekend. Clearly, there’s a strategic alliance between the worlds of air travel and Formula One – we will explore that together, as well as look to efficiently manage our global travel footprint. The arrival of SAUDIA not only underlines the opportunities that Formula One presents to companies on an unprecedented global scale, it also highlights the strength and appeal of the Aston Martin name to like-minded brands looking for unique, collaborative partnerships. We look forward to the season ahead and to creating exciting new projects and experiences with SAUDIA and its customers.”



As part of the airline’s commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to customers, SAUDIA have launched a global competition tied to the partnership. The competition will give fans the chance to win an incredible AMF1 experience at one of the many Grand Prix destinations to which SAUDIA flies. For more information about the competition visit takeyourseat.saudia.com



SAUDIA has reiterated its commitment to providing best-in-class services and launching new routes to bring the world to Saudi Arabia. The national carrier recently expanded its global network with new services to Barcelona and Malaga, Spain; Mykonos, Greece; Zurich, Switzerland and Seoul, South Korea.

