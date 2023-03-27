Deadline for road closure submissions for Coronation

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 17th March 2023 08:56

Residents looking to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III by holding coronation street parties in their communities, parishes and neighbourhoods have until Monday 27 March 2023 to get their road closure applications in.

Communities across West Northamptonshire considering to close a road to celebrate the Coronation may need to apply for a temporary road closure - although there is no charge for the applications from 6-8 May, they should be made by Monday 27 March 2023.

The groups planning larger parties are also urged to let the Council know about the event to check issues such as licensing, safety and traffic management.

Additionally, anyone hosting an event or activity to celebrate the Coronation can share their plans and populate the official interactive map and events listing which will be promoted in the weeks and months leading up to the Coronation.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate a significant occasion in our nation’s history. There are lots of different ways to get involved, including street parties and Coronation Big Lunches or volunteering during The Big Help Out to support causes that matter to you.”

“I hope to see many of our residents across West Northants taking this opportunity and encourage anyone looking to bring the Coronation celebrations into the heart of their own communities to get their applications in.”

Plans are under way to organise a packed weekend of festivities in West Northamptonshire from 6 to 8 May 2023, including street party-style activities and big screens in Northampton town centre on the Saturday, a King’s Big Lunch and Afterparty at Delaprè Abbey on the Sunday and local volunteering opportunities for the Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday.

To support residents, businesses and local communities celebrate this historic occasion, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has set up a digital hub for all the guidance and information residents need for holding a community events or street parties.

Further information on the arrangements will be confirmed in the coming weeks and will be shared on West Northamptonshire Council website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.