Silverstone Park restructure management

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 20th March 2023 09:11

MEPC has appointed Chris Kimber-Nickelson as the new Commercial Director at its growing Silverstone Park industrial estate on the Buckinghamshire-Northamptonshire border.

Chris, previously Development Director, has taken up the role with immediate effect. He will oversee the on-going development of Silverstone Park which is now home to more than 90 businesses.

Rachel Morris, Senior Investment Manager, will oversee the investment management function at Silverstone Park.

Rachel is a senior member of Federated Hermes’ Investment Management team with 18 years of residential and commercial property experience.

Ruth Williams, Asset Manager, and Rebecca Harrhy, Marketing & Executive Assistant, complete the team on site with support from development colleagues.

This autumn will mark ten years since MEPC invested in Silverstone Park as Asset Manager and Developer.

The number of businesses at the estate has since grown from around 50 to more than 90.

Many are innovating in advanced engineering, manufacturing, electronics and software development for sectors such as aerospace, agri-tech, automotive, defence, energy, marine, med-tech, motorsport (including F1), nuclear and space.

Chris Kimber-Nickelson commented: “I’m delighted to accept the position of Commercial Director at such an exciting time for Silverstone Park.

“I believe the estate is a real jewel in the crown for the UK’s high-tech industry in terms of innovation, business growth, productivity, skills and jobs.

“Part of this is down to the excellent management team that MEPC has in place which is attracting businesses with growth ambitions to Silverstone Park.

“Having been a part of the planning team which has successfully delivered an additional 695,000 sq ft of high-end industrial accommodation at the estate, I very much look forward to seeing what the next decade brings.

“With planning consent already granted, consideration is now being given to commencing the development of a further 300,000 sq ft of mixed industrial/warehouse and hybrid commercial space – ‘Phases 4 and 5’, which will also provide a nursery, gym and café as well as accommodation for more businesses to grow.”

