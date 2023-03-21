  • Bookmark this page

Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
Silverstone 10k

Author: Nikki Mansell Published: 21st March 2023 09:14

What are your running goals? If you'd like a 10k challenge, look no further than Silson AC's race at the Silverstone Circuit.The event is also open to wheelchair & handcycle competitors.

Silson AC members have recently represented Northants at the Inter-counties Cross Country and England at 10k.
 
What are your running goals? If you'd like a 10k challenge, look no further than Silson AC's race at the Silverstone Circuit.
 
The Silverstone Grand Prix 10K road running race race is held each year on the Silverstone Race Circuit and this May will see the 38th year of the 10k race.
 
Since 1984 the race has been the first race of the East Midlands Grand Prix (EMGP) series of 8 midweek races, and has more participants than any other 10k road race in the Midlands, regularly attracting up to a 1,000 entrants.
 
The race will take place on Wednesday 17th May 2023 starting at 7.30pm.
 
Silson Athletics Club (based in Silverstone & Towcester) are the organisers for the race and are keen to encourage more local runners and entrants to participate.  
 
The course is fast, flat and has real potential to grab that PB! 
 
The route is two laps of the former grand prix circuit (now known as the Bridge Circuit) starting on the main grid and finishing in the Pit Lane.
 
The event is also open to wheelchair & handcycle competitors.
 
It is not necessary to be part of a running club to enter the race and there are prizes to be won for beating course and age records! Whether you are keen to race for a PB or run for charity everyone is welcome for what will be a fantastic evening event.
 
Secure your place now for just £17 entry for affiliated and £19 for non-affiliated runners:
 
https://www.silsonac.org.uk/silverstone-10k
 

