Communities invited to support the Great British Spring Clean

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 20th March 2023 11:08

People across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to support their local environment and get involved in the Great British Spring Clean, which runs until Sunday, 2 April 2023.

Disposing of waste correctly is everyone’s responsibility, but there are the minority who impact our local communities by littering.

The Great British Spring Clean encourages communities to come together to tackle this, and support in helping to clear up litter.

Litter picking kits, which include litter pickers, sacks and bag hoops are available from West Northamptonshire Council, along with a step-by-step guide to carry this out safely.

Councillor Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “Littering is an unacceptable and illegal activity. While many people are responsible and take their waste home or dispose of it in a bin. There are a small percentage of people who carelessly and thoughtlessly discard of litter.

“The spring clean provides an opportunity for communities to come together, and support volunteers and our street cleansing crews to help keep their local area clean and tidy. We want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage other groups to join them.

“By working together and maintaining community spirit, we send a strong message that littering is not acceptable.”

Anyone wishing to borrow a litter picking kit can find out more information on the council’s website, or email litter.champions@westnorthants.gov.uk. All sacks of litter collected from public land will be picked up by the council.

To arrange for bags of litter to be collected please contact WNC via the website to arrange for this to be taken away: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/street-cleansing

Collected bags of litter left at the side of the road may not be collected or may be logged as fly tipping.

Litter picking volunteers are encouraged to post photos of themselves and the bags of litter they collect on social media and tag in the Council @WestNorthants, so we can share and celebrate their great work.

