Aston Martin ready to fight in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Author: Will Hings Published: 18th March 2023 20:23

"We are ready to fight and we have a good race car" 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Saturday Report from Silverstone based F1 Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso

FP3 P03 1.29.483 21 Laps

Q1 P03 1.29.298 07 Laps

Q2 P02 1.28.757 05 Laps

Q3 P03 1.28.730 06 Laps

Lance Stroll

FP3 P04 1.29.509 21 Laps

Q1 P04 1.29.335 07 Laps

Q2 P05 1.28.962 08 Laps

Q3 P06 1.28.945 05 Laps



Soundbites



Fernando Alonso

“All in all we have to be very happy with starting on the first row of the grid tomorrow. It is a very different circuit compared to Bahrain and to see us fighting in Q3 again is a positive sign. The track did evolve during the session, but maybe not as much as we anticipated, especially from Q2 to Q3. Our strength in this package has been on the long runs, so hopefully we can optimise this as much as possible tomorrow. It is very tight between a number of teams so tomorrow will be an interesting battle for sure. But with both cars starting inside the top five positions, our main goal is to come away from this race with as many points as possible.”



Lance Stroll

“The team delivered a really strong qualifying performance today and we have put ourselves in a great position to fight for a good haul of points in the race tomorrow. We were not sure whether the pace we saw in Bahrain would translate to such a different circuit here in Jeddah, but the car felt good and we were able to keep pushing the limits throughout qualifying. My final lap was going well, and I went purple in the first sector, but I made a small mistake at Turn 22 and lost two or three tenths. Still, starting fifth is a good result; we have a competitive race car, and there is all to play for tomorrow.”



Mike Krack, Team Principal

“A strong performance by the entire team this week gives us a great opportunity and confidence for tomorrow. We will start from the front row with Fernando and fifth with Lance, and we will continue pushing hard to convert today’s speed into results tomorrow. The lead up to qualifying was pretty smooth: we did our homework on Friday and in final practice, and both drivers were happy with the car balance heading into qualifying. We expect a very close race tomorrow with the teams around us. It is usually an intense race here; it can be unpredictable, and you always have to be reactive and avoid mistakes. But we are ready to fight and we know we have a good race car.”



